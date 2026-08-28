Buying health insurance in 2026? Check these 7 factors before choosing a policy

As medical costs continue to rise, health insurance has become an essential part of financial planning. However, choosing a policy based solely on a low premium or a high sum insured can lead to complications and unexpected out-of-pocket expenses when a claim is filed.

Before buying a new health insurance policy, policyholders should conduct due diligence and carefully evaluate the coverage, exclusions, waiting periods, claim conditions and costs involved. This can help ensure the policy provides meaningful financial protection during medical emergencies.

Check coverage, exclusions and out-of-pocket costs The first step is to identify your core healthcare needs. These can vary depending on your age, health condition, family size, existing medical conditions and financial responsibilities.

Factors such as expected healthcare expenses, current medical needs and the number of family members covered should be considered before selecting a policy.

If you have a serious pre-existing condition, carefully check the waiting period, exclusions and coverage restrictions applicable to that condition before purchasing the policy.

The sum insured should also be adequate for your healthcare needs and family circumstances, rather than being determined by a fixed rule. A family floater, for instance, may require a higher sum insured than an individual policy because the cover is shared among multiple family members.

7 factors to check before investing in a health insurance policy

Feature What to check Sum insured Whether it is adequate for current medical costs Pre-existing diseases Waiting period and coverage conditions Room rent Caps or restrictions Hospitalisation Inpatient and eligible daycare procedures Co-payment The percentage you must pay yourself Exclusions Treatments and conditions not covered Sub-limits Limits on specific treatments or expenses

Note: This list is indicative, not exhaustive. It can increase based on individual requirements, health needs, and family responsibilities. Before investing in health insurance, seek professional guidance in order to make the best possible decision.

Look beyond the headline benefits Do not choose a policy simply because it offers a high sum insured or attractive features. Read the policy wording carefully and understand what is actually covered.

Check pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, exclusions, room-rent limits, disease-specific sub-limits, co-payment clauses and other conditions that could affect your claim.

Also Read | Multiple health insurance policies? Know how claims and payouts work

Policyholders should examine whether the plan offers a no-claim bonus, a boost in sum insured in subsequent years and restoration of the sum insured. Future healthcare needs can increase, so flexibility to enhance coverage is also valuable. A practical strategy may be to combine a suitable base policy with a top-up plan, rather than paying for an unnecessarily expensive base cover.

In summary, the cheapest health insurance policy on paper might not be the best. In 2026, buyers should focus on adequate coverage, manageable out-of-pocket expenses, clear exclusions and flexibility for future needs. Reading the policy document before purchasing can help prevent unpleasant surprises when medical expenses arise.