When buying insurance, why honesty is the best policy for claims and coverage
Summary
Concealing health details may help secure a policy, but it can derail claims later. Why full disclosure—not approval—is the real test of a successful health insurance plan.
Mr. Sharma owned an enviable property in a quiet, upscale Bengaluru neighbourhood. Given its prime location and size, the house was snapped up soon after it was listed for sale by a young couple.
