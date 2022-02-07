I am 35 years old and I want to create a corpus of ₹10 lakh for making a down payment for buying a home within 2 years. I want to split my contribution between equity funds and debt funds in the ratio of 70:30. Please suggest schemes.

- Name withheld

(Query answered by Naveen Kukreja, CEO& co-founder, Paisabazaar.com)

Equity as an asset class can be very volatile in the short term even though it beats fixed income instruments by a wide margin over the long term. Hence, I will advise you against investing in equity mutual funds for financial goals maturing within 5 years, especially when equity markets are still in the over-valued zone.

Instead, I suggest you open fixed deposits with scheduled banks offering FD interest rates of 6-6.50% p.a. and above for creating home loan down payment corpus. Some of the scheduled banks offering interest rates of 6% p.a. and above for FD tenures of 1-2 year tenures include SBM Bank, Utkarsh Bank, Jana Bank, Suryoday Bank, Ujjivan Bank and ESAF Bank. Being scheduled banks, each of these banks are covered under the Deposit Insurance Program of up to ₹5 lakh for each depositor in case of bank failure. Hence, try to spread your FDs among at least two of these banks for ensuring maximum level of capital protection.

Invest in the direct plans of short duration debt funds through SIPs if your location is not served by any of these banks or the interest rate for your required FD tenure reaches below 6% p.a. You can consider the direct plans of these short duration debt funds - HDFC Short Term Fund and ICICI Prudential Short Term Fund. The shorter maturity profiles of these debt funds allow them to offer higher returns during the rising interest rate regime than debt fund categories having longer maturity profiles.

In case you have a higher risk appetite, then you can consider splitting your monthly contributions equally between conservative hybrid funds and fixed deposits yielding over 6% p.a. Conservative hybrid funds have to invest 10-25% of their corpus in equity and equity related instruments and the rest in fixed income securities. The presence of equities in the portfolio allows them to generate higher returns than debt funds and fixed deposits.

