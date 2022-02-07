Instead, I suggest you open fixed deposits with scheduled banks offering FD interest rates of 6-6.50% p.a. and above for creating home loan down payment corpus. Some of the scheduled banks offering interest rates of 6% p.a. and above for FD tenures of 1-2 year tenures include SBM Bank, Utkarsh Bank, Jana Bank, Suryoday Bank, Ujjivan Bank and ESAF Bank. Being scheduled banks, each of these banks are covered under the Deposit Insurance Program of up to ₹5 lakh for each depositor in case of bank failure. Hence, try to spread your FDs among at least two of these banks for ensuring maximum level of capital protection.