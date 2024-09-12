How to buy a 3-bedroom apartment at 2 BHK prices: Secrets of stressed properties
Summary
- The dream of homeownership faces challenges due to rising prices in India. Bank auctions offer a solution, but tread with caution.
Despite the perennial rent versus buy conundrum, owning a roof over one’s head is by far the principal dream of all individuals. Given the upward trajectory of housing prices in India, a bank auction of distressed properties provides a unique window to purchase a property at a discount of up to 30% from the prevailing market rates.