How to buy a 3-bedroom apartment at 2 BHK prices: Secrets of stressed properties

Prepare a budget

You have to fix a maximum threshold that fits your pocket, as property prices can jump beyond your estimates during the auctioning process, especially if there is interest from multiple parties. Since the auctioneer will demand the entire bid amount within 2 to 3 weeks of locking the deal, you are perforce required to set aside adequate funds for the auction purchase. Generally, loan funds will be hard to come by at the time of purchase; however, a loan against the property (LAP) can be availed once the transfer of property in your name is duly concluded.