Buying insurance is easy. Knowing what you bought is harder

Here is a number worth sitting with. Between FY23 and FY25, what insurers paid corporate agents grew 125%. The premium those policies brought in grew 28%.
Your premium paid for that gap. So what did you get for it after the sale?
For most policyholders, very little. Buying insurance feels easy; knowing what you bought often does not. That is no accident. Most distribution models earn their margin when a policy is issued. Renewals, claims and a family searching for a policy document in a hospital corridor have rarely been anyone's job.