Buying insurance is easy. Knowing what you bought is harder

Saurabh Vijayvergia
4 min read9 Oct 2026, 12:56 PM IST
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India’s insurance regulator has proposed reforms to make distribution more transparent, including clearer policy disclosures, public performance data and limits on commissions. (Pixabay)
Summary
Irdai’s proposed reforms aim to make insurance pricing, commissions and distribution more transparent. But policyholders must still understand their cover and stay prepared for claims and renewals.

Here is a number worth sitting with. Between FY23 and FY25, what insurers paid corporate agents grew 125%. The premium those policies brought in grew 28%.

Your premium paid for that gap. So what did you get for it after the sale?

For most policyholders, very little. Buying insurance feels easy; knowing what you bought often does not. That is no accident. Most distribution models earn their margin when a policy is issued. Renewals, claims and a family searching for a policy document in a hospital corridor have rarely been anyone's job.

On 23 September, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) released a consultation paper, Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution, open for comments until 25 October. These are proposals, not final rules. But the regulator is finally asking the right question: who owns the customer's experience once the sale is done?

Also Read | Irdai wants every insurance sale traced to an individual to curb mis-selling

See the price without giving away your number

Irdai wants to ban dark patterns, such as demanding your phone number before showing a product's price. Access to information, it says, should not be a lead generation opportunity.

The lesson: If a seller won't show the price and exclusions upfront, that tells you something about the seller.

One page, in plain language

Standardised one-page sheets would put waiting periods, co-payments, sub-limits and room-rent caps in one place.

The lesson: A summary tells you where to look; it doesn't replace the wording. Read your customer information sheet, then find the one clause that decides whether a claim gets paid.

Know your insurer, know your distributor

A public insurance registry would publish claims, grievance and mis-selling records on comparable terms.

The lesson: Judge an insurer at the claim stage, not by its advertising. A strong claims record beats a small discount.

Also Read | Irdai commission caps: Brokers to seek more time to submit feedback on Friday

See what the seller earns

Commission policies would sit one click from the landing page. Rewards and brand fees, which Irdai says can push payouts 30% to 60% above base commissions, would count as commission.

The lesson: Ask how your adviser is paid. A recommendation is only as neutral as the incentive behind it.

Lower commission caps, lower costs

First-year individual health commissions, for example, would be capped at around 15% to 20%, and renewals at 5% to 10%. Lower costs won't automatically mean lower premiums; that depends on insurers.

The lesson: If sellers earn little on renewals, fewer will chase you. Own your renewal date and re-check fit every year.

A name attached to every sale

Each policy would carry the seller's identity, with commissions clawed back for mis-selling.

The lesson: Record who sold you each policy and what was promised. If it differs from the pitch, act within the free-look period.

No forced cover with your loan

Compulsory bundling with loans, and volume-linked incentives for bank and non-banking financial company (NBFC) staff, would be banned.

The lesson: Ask whether it is mandatory, what it covers, who receives the payout, and whether you can buy it elsewhere. These are the covers families most often forget.

Cashless repair, wherever you bought

Dealers could not deny cashless repair because you bought elsewhere. IRDAI's data shows motor commissions average 24%, among the industry's highest.

The lesson: Don't auto-renew at the showroom. Compare, and check which add-ons you're paying for.

Digital rails, simpler structure

Bima Sugam and the Registry would support comparison, portability and servicing. Intermediary categories would shrink to three, which may widen choice.

The lesson: Don't wait. List every policy you hold, including employer, card and loan covers, and make sure your family can reach it without calling you.

Where the reform must go further

Mutual funds underwent similar reforms in 2012-13 and grew several-fold afterwards. But this paper is far stronger on the sale than on the claim.

India's insurance problem was never accessibility. It is trust, and trust is decided in a hospital billing queue or a surveyor's report, not on a comparison website. So know what to do when something goes wrong, before it goes wrong.

The real measure

None of this requires buying anything new, only understanding what you already have. Insurance works best simplified, organised and managed continuously, for the whole household, with someone on the policyholder's side rather than the seller's.

Also Read | IRDAI commission caps: Will insurance costs fall? Brokers flag concerns

If the reforms succeed, their measure won't be cleaner websites or lower commissions. It will be a more trusted industry, where customers feel in control for the life of the policy, not just on the day they bought it.

The author is founder & CEO, CoverSure, an insurance portfolio management firm

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