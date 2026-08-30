Buying life insurance online? Beware of fake policy offers, phishing links and payment scams

The comfort and convenience of investing and managing life insurance online come with immense responsibilities. Clearly knowing what is genuine and what is a trap. This is because a lack of a proper understanding of the fundamentals can lead to serious financial crimes and setbacks.

As technological improvements enable insurers and associated stakeholders to continue embracing digital platforms, fraudsters are also finding new ways to exploit urgency and a lack of knowledge.

From fake policy offers and phishing links to fraudulent payments and impersonation in phone calls, fraudsters use a range of tactics to cheat innocent victims of their hard-earned funds under the guise of easy insurance policies on digital platforms, without any paperwork or hassles. In such a case, even a single moment of carelessness can put both personal and financial information at risk of exploitation to carry out unauthorised transactions.

The digital convenience comes with a need for caution The first line of protection is simple: You should vigilantly verify before you trust. Fraudsters can pose as legitimate insurance agents and executives. They can also come with easy-to-trust, unrealistic benefits and demand immediate payments to fulfil them.

Sameer Bansal, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife, explained the risks and possible consequences in detail, stating, "Digital technology has made life insurance far more accessible and convenient, enabling customers to seamlessly manage their protection needs online. However, as digital interactions grow, so do attempts by fraudsters to exploit trust through fake policy offers, phishing links, fraudulent payment requests, insurance-linked loan and benefit scams, fake regulator calls, and impersonation of insurance company officials.”

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He further stated, “Customers should remain vigilant, verify all communications through official insurer channels, and never share sensitive information such as One-Time Passwords (OTPs), or policy credentials. Legitimate companies like PNB MetLife will never ask customers to share sensitive information. Any such request should be treated as a red flag and reported immediately to the insurance company through its official customer support channels. A few simple precautions can go a long way in helping individuals and families benefit from the convenience of digital insurance while safeguarding their financial well-being."

Keeping these important points and basics in mind, here are some common tricks deployed by scamsters to cheat innocent victims.

Common digital insurance scams and the red flags to watch for

Common fraud What should raise suspicion Fake policy offers Assurance of unrealistic returns or benefits Phishing links Sharing of unsolicited links asking for details in order to complete policy approval. Fake payment requests Urgency to transfer funds to support policy requests. Impersonation calls Claims of being a legitimate insurer backed by an appropriate regulator Loan/benefit scams Fees demanded to release benefits

Note: These are some common ways used by fraudsters to con individuals purchasing insurance policies online; due diligence is vital to combat such scams.

Awareness remains the strongest safeguard Alok Rungta, MD & CEO, Generali Central Life Insurance, highlighted how fraud tactics are evolving alongside digital adoption. "As insurance becomes increasingly digital, fraudsters are constantly evolving their tactics through fake calls, phishing messages, and fraudulent payment links.”

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He further added, “We encourage customers to transact only through official channels, avoid clicking on unsolicited links, and never share sensitive information such as OTPs, passwords, or banking details. While insurers continue to strengthen digital security measures, awareness remains the first line of defence. A simple rule can help prevent most fraud: if a communication creates urgency or asks for confidential information, pause, verify through official channels, and proceed only when you are certain it is genuine."