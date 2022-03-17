Whenever the stock market falls for an extended period, the market men and women almost get stuck like a broken record in advising retail investors to buy on dips. Or to put it in a slightly sophisticated way, it’s time to be brave when others are fearful.

For those not well versed with stock market terminology, the point being made is that stock prices have fallen and stocks are available at a cheaper price than before and hence, should be bought. Now just because the price of a stock has fallen, it doesn’t mean it can’t fall more and become even cheaper.

Given this, if buying on dips is an investment strategy then retail investors also need to know in advance, when is the right time to buy. This is because most of us only have so much money lying around which we can invest at any point of time.

But market men and women give this important detail a miss and tend to stick to the generality of buying on dips. The reason they do that is simple. No one can possibly know for sure in advance when stock prices will stop falling.

Further, other than suggesting buying on dips, the market men and women also need to explain what to buy. That important detail also seems to be missing most times.

Also, a stock market never falls in isolation. Like at the beginning of 2020, stock prices fell due to the spread of the covid pandemic. Similarly, in 2008, stock prices crashed after it became clear that some of the biggest financial institutions in the world were in trouble.

The recent stock market crash has been due to the central banks of the Western world making it clear that the era of easy money was coming to an end and they were planning to raise interest rates. This was followed by Russia attacking Ukraine, pushing up oil prices, and making the world generally a more unsafe place. While many experts who specialize in geopolitical risks had been warning about this for years, but no one could forecast the specifics of the attack in advance. Hence, when it happened it came as a surprise to the people at large.

Given the surprise and its repercussions, one may not be in a mental and/or financial situation to buy on dips. Like when covid broke out, people lost their jobs and incomes fell. In this situation, it was more important to hold on to what one had and not risk it by investing more in the stock market.

A similar situation played out at the time of the 2008 crash when economic growth suddenly slowed down and jobs and incomes were at risk. Of course, a lot of money did come into stocks post-2008 and even in the second half of 2020 and since, but that happened only in the months to come, once the stock prices had slightly recovered after governments and central banks had intervened in an attempt to make the economic situation a little better.

Also, as an investor and writer, Morgan Housel put it in a recent blog post: “I don’t think there’s any way to understand what a bear market feels like until you’ve lived through one."

The point is that it isn’t easy to be brave when others are fearful simply because there is a reason why others are being fearful.

Talking specifically about the current stock market crash, there are too many questions that remain difficult to answer. Will Putin be stopped at Ukraine? Will the Western countries enter into a direct confrontation? Will the central banks of the rich world go slow on raising interest rates and continue with the easy money policy?

The longer the war continues, the longer the stock markets and the global economy will be under pressure.

Nonetheless, if central banks decide not to raise interest rates, then the stock market could even possibly go up or remain flattish for that matter. There is no way of knowing these things in advance, despite the confidence which market men and women project on the TV screen.

As The Economist put it in a recent issue: “Rather than profiteering, most investors lose money during wars."

Given these reasons, buying on dips is not much of an investment strategy.

At the end of the day, it is worth remembering that while it is important to take on higher risk of investing in stocks to earn a higher return but just because a higher risk has been taken doesn’t necessarily mean it will always lead to a higher return.

Vivek Kaul is the author of Bad Money.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.