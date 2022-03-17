Buying on dips is not much of an investment strategy; nothing is predicted

The recent stock market crash has been due to the central banks of the Western world making it clear that the era of easy money was coming to an end and they were planning to raise interest rates. This was followed by Russia attacking Ukraine, pushing up oil prices, and making the world generally a more unsafe place. While many experts who specialize in geopolitical risks had been warning about this for years, but no one could forecast the specifics of the attack in advance. Hence, when it happened it came as a surprise to the people at large.