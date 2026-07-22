Buying or investing in silver: Here's how silver ETFs, FoFs, jewellery and utensils are taxed

Silver investments come in different forms, ranging from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fund of funds (FoFs) to physical silver, such as jewellery and household utensils.
While all these options provide exposure to silver in different ways, their tax treatment differs. The applicable tax depends on the type of silver investment and the length of time it is held before being sold.
Among market-linked products, silver ETFs qualify for long-term capital gains (LTCG) treatment after a holding period of more than 12 months. On the other hand, silver FoFs or mutual funds are considered long-term investments only after being held for more than 24 months.
The same 24-month holding period also applies to physical silver, including bullion, coins and jewellery. If these investments are sold before the specified holding period, any gains are treated as short-term and taxed according to the investor's applicable income tax slab. Long-term gains are taxed at 12.5% without indexation.
However, silver utensils are not considered capital assets because they are generally meant for personal or household use. As a result, capital gains tax provisions typically do not apply to their sale.
|Type of silver holding
|STCG holding period
|Tax treatment
|LTCG holding period
|Tax treatment
|Silver ETFs
|Within 12 months
|Investor's applicable income tax slab
|After 12 months
|Gains are taxed at 12.5%
|Silver Fund of Funds (FoFs)/ Mutual Funds
|Within 24 months
|Investor's applicable income tax slab
|After 24 months
|Gains are taxed at 12.5%
|Physical silver (bullion, coins, bars, and jewellery)
|Within 24 months
|Investor's applicable income tax slab
|After 24 months
|Gains are taxed at 12.5%
|Silver utensils
|Any holding period
|Generally, capital gains tax provisions do not apply as silver utensils are not treated as capital assets
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
Purchasing physical silver, including silver jewellery, bullion, coins, and bars, attracts 3% GST on the value of the silver mentioned in the invoice.
For purchases made within the same state, the tax is split equally between Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST). For inter-state transactions, Integrated GST (IGST) is applicable.
For silver jewellery, buyers should note that making charges attract an additional 5% GST, levied separately from the GST on the value of the silver.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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