Buying or selling property in India as an NRI? Here are the rules you should know.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can buy and sell property in India, but such transactions are governed by the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations and income tax laws. The type of property, mode of payment, repatriation limits and tax deductions may vary depending on whether the transaction involves residential or commercial property.
NRIs are only allowed to purchase residential and commercial properties in India. Meanwhile, restrictions apply to agricultural land, plantation property and farmhouses in the country. Such restricted properties can, however, be acquired by NRIs through inheritance or as a gift, subject to applicable legal provisions.
A person resident outside India who is a citizen of India or an NRI can purchase any immovable property in the country except agricultural land, plantation property and farmhouses.
They can also transfer any immovable property other than the restricted assets to anyone who fulfills the following criteria:
However, NRIs must note that agricultural land, plantation property or farmhouse acquired by way of inheritance can only be transferred to Indian citizens permanently residing in the country.
Payment for property acquisition by NRIs or Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) can be made through permitted banking channels under FEMA rules. The payment can be made using funds received in India by inward remittance or through money held in NRE, NRO or FCNR (B) accounts.
An inward remittance refers to the transfer of funds from an international source into a local domestic bank account. Payments made through traveller’s cheque, foreign currency notes or any mode not specifically permitted under FEMA are not allowed.
A PIO can acquire immovable property in India either through purchase, gift or inheritance. They can receive property as a gift from a resident Indian, NRI or another PIO, or inherit property from a resident in or outside India, provided the property was originally acquired in compliance with foreign exchange laws. While NRIs are Indian citizens residing abroad, PIOs are foreign citizens with Indian ancestry.
Such people are also allowed to transfer immovable property (other than the exceptions) through sale to a resident Indian or through gift to a resident Indian, NRI or another PIO. However, agricultural land, plantation property and farmhouses can only be transferred by way of sale or gift to a person resident in India who is an Indian citizen.
NRIs and PIOs are allowed to repatriate the sale proceeds from immovable property in India only if the property was originally acquired in accordance with the foreign exchange laws applicable at the time of purchase or under FEMA regulations. Repatriation of sale proceeds refers to the legal transfer of funds from an Indian bank account (such as an NRO account) to an overseas bank account.
The amount that can be repatriated cannot exceed the amount originally paid for purchasing the property. In case the property was purchased using Non-Resident External (NRE) account funds, the repatriation amount is capped at the foreign currency equivalent of the amount paid at the time of purchase.
For residential properties, repatriation benefits are restricted to a maximum of two properties. Where the property was purchased using rupee funds, authorised dealers may permit repatriation of up to $1 million per financial year from Non-resident Ordinary (NRO) account balances. This is subject to submission of the required undertaking by the remitter and a certificate from the Chartered Accountant in the format prescribed by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
When an NRI sells a property in India, the profit made is taxed under the head “capital gains.” It is treated as short-term or long-term capital gains based on the period of holding. Here's how capital gains are taxed:
Meanwhile, TDS is deducted at 20% (plus surcharge and cess) on long-term capital gains and 30% on short-term capital gains, according to ClearTax.
Unlike resident sellers (where TDS is only 1% under Section 194-IA), TDS on the sale of property by NRI is comparatively higher because it is deducted on the capital gains tax liability.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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