Buying products on low-cost EMIs? Here's how it can burn a bigger hole in your pocket in long run

Lower EMIs mean paying less immediately but losing much in the long run. Here we explain how.

Livemint
Updated18 Apr 2026, 06:56 PM IST
Buying products on low-cost EMIs? Here's how it can burn a bigger hole in your pocket in long run
Buying products on low-cost EMIs? Here's how it can burn a bigger hole in your pocket in long run

Buying smartphones, laptops, air conditioners, or home furniture on low-cost EMIs? This may seem like an easy option to many, but in the long run, it could burn a big hole in your pockets.

Many people assume that paying a small EMI over a longer period wouldn't put much of a burden on their shoulders. But not many calculate that lower EMIs mean the borrower pays less immediately but loses many benefits in the long run.

Also Read | Check out April 2026 car loan rates of SBI, HDFC, ICICI and more

The maths behind EMIs

Paying small EMIs for a long period means paying more interest. I asked ChatGPT to explain this with an example. Here's what it said:

Let’s say you take a loan of 10 lakh at 10 percent annual interest.

Option 1: Higher EMI, shorter tenure

Tenure: 5 years

EMI: ~ 21,247

Total paid: ~ 12.75 lakh

Total interest: ~ 2.75 lakh

Option 2: Lower EMI, longer tenure

Tenure: 10 years

EMI: ~ 13,215

Total paid: ~ 15.86 lakh

Total interest: ~ 5.86 lakh

Also Read | Noida techie goes from ₹40 LPA to driving Rapido to pay ₹95K EMI to keep a flat

So, what’s happening here?

In Option 2, although your EMI drops by about 8,000/month, your total interest more than doubles

Why does this happen?

Interest in loans is calculated on the outstanding principal over time. When tenure increases:

1. Principal reduces more slowly

2. Interest keeps getting charged for longer

3. You end up paying much more overall

4. Simple takeaway

5. Lower EMI = easier monthly burden but higher total cost of the loan

Especially, in the case of home loans, which usually have lengthy terms of around 15-25 years, borrowers end up paying substantially more than was initially required to repay the principal borrowed from the bank.

Also Read | A First-Time Homebuyer’s Guide to Using a Housing Loan EMI Calculator

Example: Home Loan 50 lakh @ 8.5% interest

Option 1: Shorter tenure (15 years) → Higher EMI

EMI: ~ 49,000

Total paid: ~ 88 lakh

Total interest: ~ 38 lakh

Option 2: Longer tenure (25 years) → Lower EMI

EMI: ~ 40,000

Total paid: ~ 1.20 crore

Total interest: ~ 70 lakh

Long-term loans may benefit in some cases

Long-term loans are not a bad choice altogether. It could help people who experience cash flow difficulties. It works best when combined with better financial decisions, such as investing the saved money in property or stocks.

The bottom line

The best option isn’t about choosing a low or high EMI but about not staying in debt longer than necessary.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise readers to check with certified experts before making any decisions.

About the Author

Livemint

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