Buying property in your wife’s or parents’ name? Know income tax rules, benami property risks and penalties in India

Buying a house in the name of a spouse, child, parent or sibling may seem like a convenient way to manage family assets. However, when the person whose name appears on the property documents does not have sufficient independent income to finance the purchase, the transaction can attract scrutiny from income tax authorities. The key questions are where the money came from, who actually owns the property and whether the financial arrangement can be legally established.

A family relationship does not automatically make such a purchase illegal. However, buyers need to distinguish between a genuine gift, a loan, joint ownership and a benami transaction. If the source of funds cannot be explained or the registered ownership does not reflect the actual arrangement, the transaction can lead to tax demands, penalties and even confiscation of the property.

When can buying property in a relative's name attract income tax scrutiny? When one person provides the money to purchase a property but the sale deed is registered in another person's name, authorities may examine the source of funds and the actual ownership arrangement.

For instance, if someone purchases a ₹1 crore property in their parent's name but the parent has no independent income or financial resources to explain the investment, the Income Tax Department may seek details of the transaction.

Authorities may examine bank statements, income records, the buyer's financial capacity and the circumstances in which the property was acquired. They may also investigate who exercises control over the property, receives rental income and enjoys its economic benefits.

"The Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 prohibits transactions where property is held in one person's name but the consideration is provided by another. Scrutiny is more likely where funds are unexplained, paid in cash, routed through third parties, or where the real purchaser retains possession, control or rental income. A family relationship does not itself create illegality, but neither does it provide immunity," said Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris.

What are the rules for buying property in a spouse's, parents' or child's name? A person can provide money to a family member to purchase property, but the nature of the financial arrangement should be clearly established.

If the money is being transferred as a gift, the transaction should be supported by appropriate documentation, including a gift deed where required, bank statements and evidence of the donor's source of funds.

Under Section 56(2)(x) of the Income-tax Act, gifts received from specified relatives are generally exempt from tax. These include spouses, parents, children and siblings, among other specified relationships.

Alternatively, if the money is being provided as a loan, the parties should execute a written loan agreement specifying the amount, repayment terms and other relevant conditions. Repayment should be traceable through banking channels.

If both individuals intend to own the property, joint ownership should be reflected in the sale deed and registration documents. Their respective financial contributions should also be documented.

However, merely adding a relative as a joint owner does not automatically protect a transaction from benami laws. The actual ownership arrangement and source of consideration remain important.

When can a family property purchase be treated as a benami transaction? Under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, a benami transaction broadly involves property held by one person while the consideration is provided by another, subject to specified statutory exceptions.

The law recognises certain exceptions, including property held in the name of a spouse or child where the consideration is provided from the individual's known sources of income. Certain transactions involving Hindu undivided family property and fiduciary relationships are also covered, subject to statutory conditions.

However, these exceptions are not blanket permissions to purchase property in any relative's name.

"The Benami Act recognises limited exceptions, including property held in a fiduciary capacity and certain transactions involving coparcenary or Hindu undivided family property, subject to statutory conditions. Separate FEMA and RBI requirements apply where NRIs, OCIs or foreign nationals are involved. Documentation and the actual flow of funds are decisive," said Razvi.

He added that a family arrangement may be legally valid where the registered owner is the real owner, has made a genuine contribution, or has received the property through a properly documented gift, inheritance, loan or family settlement.

What happens if the registered owner cannot explain the source of funds? An unexplained property investment can have significant income tax consequences.

Under Section 69 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, where an assessee has made investments that are not recorded in their books, if any, and cannot satisfactorily explain the nature and source of those investments, the value may be deemed to be their income for that financial year.

This can result in substantial tax liability, along with applicable interest and penalties, depending on the circumstances and relevant statutory provisions.

The consequences can be more serious if authorities establish that the purchase qualifies as a benami transaction. The property may be attached and confiscated under the benami law, and the persons involved may face penalties and prosecution, subject to applicable provisions.

There may also be additional income tax implications. For instance, income arising from assets transferred to a spouse without adequate consideration may be clubbed with the transferor's income under Section 64. Similarly, income from assets transferred to a minor child is generally clubbed with the income of the parent with the higher income, subject to applicable exceptions.

What precautions should buyers take to avoid tax notices and legal disputes? Buyers should ensure that the source of funds used for purchasing property is identifiable and supported by documentary evidence. Payments should preferably be made through banking channels rather than cash or unrelated third-party accounts.

"If a property is purchased in the name of a relative using funds provided by another person, the parties should clearly document the nature of the arrangement, the source of the funds, and the intended beneficial ownership of the property. Depending on the circumstances, purchasing the property jointly may be appropriate; however, joint ownership does not, by itself, guarantee protection against the application of the benami property laws," said Gautam S. Thacker, advocate, Bombay High Court.

Thacker advised buyers to maintain complete records of the source and movement of money used for the purchase. Where funds are provided as a gift or loan, the arrangement should be appropriately documented through a gift deed, loan agreement, bank statements and other supporting records, as applicable.

He also cautioned that if the source of funds cannot be satisfactorily explained, income tax authorities may treat the investment as unexplained and deem its value to be the income of the person concerned, subject to applicable statutory requirements.

Buyers should also retain the sale agreement, payment receipts, registration documents and relevant income tax records. They should ensure that the documentation accurately reflects the intended ownership and that all applicable registration and legal requirements are met.