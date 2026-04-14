Buying term insurance? 6 costly mistakes you must avoid to protect your family

Buying a term insurance can be one of the most sensible financial decisions you can make. Still, a few overlooked and ignored mistakes can quietly turn this prudent protection into a false sense of security. That is why, before you decide on locking in with a term insurance plan and click ‘buy now’, here are six key mistakes and pitfalls you must avoid to ensure that your family’s safety net remains strong, clear and claim-ready.

6 mistakes to avoid while purchasing a term insurance policy

I. Not having adequate cover A common mistake is choosing a sum assured that is too low. This is primarily done to keep premiums affordable. Still, the core idea is overlooked. To keep your family truly protected, you should have adequate coverage, ideally 15-20 times your annual income, along with all outstanding personal loans, home loans and other liabilities.

Such comprehensive coverage will ensure that your dependents can live comfortably, maintain their lifestyle, clear any outstanding debt obligations, and meet future financial challenges without any psychological stress.

II. Buying at the wrong age Most individuals delay investing in a term insurance, presuming that they are ‘young and healthy’; such an approach can easily backfire and become costly. This is because premiums rise rapidly with age, and medical problems later in life can make insurers even decline your application or hike the price substantially.

The correct age to buy a fresh term insurance is as early as possible. Preferably in your 20s or early 30s. This is because it will help you lock in lower premiums and long-term coverage, thus helping you and your family immensely.

III. Ignoring the claim‑settlement ratio The idea of just availing the term insurance is not enough. Choosing an insurer solely on brand or price, while ignoring the claim settlement ratio, is a serious error of judgment. This claim settlement ratio, along with the names of reputable term insurance companies are regularly published on the official website of IRDAI.

It reflects how many claims have been settled versus the ones rejected by the company. It is prudent for you to opt for a company with a claim settlement ratio of more than 95%, as this is a clear indication of accountability and a higher likelihood of smooth claim payments for your family and dear ones.

If possible, also try to speak to families who have actually experienced the services rendered by the respective claim company you are looking to purchase your term life insurance from. This will give you real-world experience of how the organisation treats its customers and will help you identify any pitfalls, errors, or loopholes that can be addressed to ensure the seamless disbursal of the claim amount in case the situation arises.

IV. Wrong or outdated nominee details Mistakes in the nominee name, relationship, PAN details or outdated nominees, such as if you have parents as your nominee and they pass away without you updating the nominee, then in such a case, the policy may lapse into an ‘open title’ and can even be subject to legal hurdles and complications.

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To resolve this problem, you can visit the nearest branch of your term insurance policy issuer and update the details or through the insurer’s online portal. Make sure that you always keep an original acknowledgement or a copy of the updated nomination details for future correspondence and references.

V. Ignoring key add‑ons and riders Many individuals stick to only a basic death term plan. This is done to save funds and fill up the boxes of availing a term plan. This approach is not correct. This is because ignoring add-ons can leave big gaps in coverage and your overall protection.

Riders such as critical-illness cover, waiver of premium, and accidental death benefit are relatively inexpensive to add and can significantly boost your overall coverage and your family’s financial safety net in case of major health complications, the discovery of serious diseases, or unforeseen life-altering accidents.

Here is a quick overview of commonly used riders and what they do:

Rider / Add‑on What it does Waiver of premium Stops future premiums if you become disabled or seriously ill. Critical‑illness rider Pays a lump sum if you are diagnosed with specified serious illnesses. Accidental death benefit Adds extra payout if death occurs due to an accident.

Including these riders can make your term plan far more robust, prudent and prepared for dealing with future challenges without dramatically increasing the overall cost.

VI. Non‑disclosure of health and insurance history It is your responsibility to read the terms and conditions of the term insurance policy document carefully. So that you can ensure that nothing gets missed. Clearly stating your current health condition and disclosing associated facts is an indispensable part of nearly all term life insurance coverage plans.

If you fail to disclose the existing medical conditions, regular diseases, terminal illness (if any), or all your other health and term insurance policies as per the requirements of the new policy disclosure norms, then such a mistake can be extremely costly for your family’s welfare. This is because insurers rely on timely and accurate information.

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This data is important for analysing risk, and non-disclosure or selective sharing can cause complications later. Your family’s claim might even be rejected, or the policy might be cancelled if you ignore these simple guidelines.

That is why, always be transparent about your medical history, current health condition, and all existing health policies to avoid disputes and regrets later. This way, you will ensure a seamless claim approval process for your family and loved ones.

In conclusion, these are some important factors that you should carefully consider before submitting a fresh application for a term insurance plan. If you have doubts, it is advisable to consult a certified financial advisor before locking in on any term insurance plan; this way, your decision will be backed by professional guidance.