Buying term insurance in your 50s? Better late than never

Pros: One advantage of buying a term insurance policy at 50 is that it can provide financial support to your children or family members who are financially dependent on you in case something unfortunate happens to you. Your spouse can avail death benefits of this policy in case you die, which could make her self-reliant and financially equipped. It might also help compensate for legal costs or property taxes that you might have incurred. Rakesh Goyal, director, Probus Insurance, said having a term insurance policy can help your family members or dependents (post your demise) repay the hefty loans you owe. “The term policy can offer benefits during retirement years as it can be a good alternative for a regular income for the family during these years. The policy also comes with several tax benefits," said Goyal.