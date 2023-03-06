Buying vs renting house in a rising rate scenario4 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 11:03 PM IST
The decision to buy or rent a house is influenced by a variety of factors, such as price, equity, rentals, taxes, and so on.
Paying rent versus buying a house’ is an age-old debate that feels particularly loaded now. With the rise in property prices (average increase of 6% each year in the last decade, as per a Crisil report) and interest rates, it is imperative that first-time home buyers arrive at a decision earlier. The decision to buy or rent a house is influenced by a variety of factors, such as price, equity, rentals, taxes, and so on.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×