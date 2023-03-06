Buying vs renting house in a rising rate scenario

Equity: You repay your lender every month; ultimately the money comes back to you in the form of equity as the market value of your home appreciates over time. This can be a great way to build a solid financial foundation for your future and potentially provide a source of savings and wealth for your family. Also with a fixed-rate mortgage, you can be assured that your monthly payments will remain the same for the tenure of the loan. Rentals, on the other hand, rise every year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}