Why this real estate broker stays on rent
Anil Poste 7 min read 20 Dec 2024, 05:11 PM IST
Summary
- Mahesh Ahuja, a seasoned real estate broker with years of experience in the industry, believes residential properties may not always be the best investment choice for NRIs.
Owning real estate in India can be a complicated affair for non-resident Indians (NRIs) due to several financial and logistical hurdles. One of the significant challenges is the tax implications for rental income. Tenants paying rent to an NRI landlord are required to deduct 30% tax at source (TDS) along with an additional 4% cess.
