Buying your first health insurance policy at 26? Know the cover, add-ons and benefits to compare

Buying health insurance in your 20s may not seem urgent, particularly when you are starting your career and balancing monthly expenses with savings. However, buying a policy early can help you secure coverage while you are young and complete applicable waiting periods before you need certain treatments.

For a young salaried woman earning ₹40,000 a month, choosing a health insurance policy involves balancing affordability with adequate financial protection. The premium is only one consideration. The sum insured, hospital network, exclusions, co-payments and optional benefits can all influence how much you pay out of pocket when you make a claim.

Reader's question: I am 26, female and have a salary of ₹40,000 per month. How should I choose my first health insurance policy, and which add-ons should I consider to ensure adequate coverage while also saving cost?

Amit Jain, chief distribution officer at Aditya Birla Health Insurance, explains what young buyers should consider when purchasing their first health insurance policy and how they can balance coverage with affordability.

Start with an adequate base cover The first priority should be choosing an adequate sum insured. Medical expenses can rise significantly when treatment involves hospitalisation, surgery or prolonged care. A policy with insufficient coverage could leave you paying a substantial amount from your savings.

Rather than choosing a plan solely because it has a low premium, compare the coverage it offers and the restrictions that could affect claims. Pay particular attention to room-rent limits, co-payments, disease-specific sub-limits, waiting periods, exclusions and the insurer's cashless hospital network.

A policy with fewer restrictions can offer greater financial protection when you need treatment. Buyers should also check whether their preferred hospitals are part of the insurer's network.

Choose health insurance add-ons selectively Not every add-on is essential, particularly when you are buying your first policy on a limited budget. Focus on benefits that meaningfully improve coverage without unnecessarily increasing the premium.

A restoration benefit replenishes the sum insured if it is exhausted during the policy year, subject to the policy's terms and conditions. A no-claim or cumulative bonus can increase the available coverage over time if you remain claim-free, depending on the plan.

A super top-up policy is another option for increasing coverage at a potentially lower cost than buying a much larger base policy. It generally covers eligible expenses after a specified deductible is crossed. Check how the deductible applies and whether the policy's conditions suit your existing cover.

The cost and usefulness of these benefits will vary across insurers, so compare their terms before paying extra for them.

Consider maternity benefits and women's health coverage Even if maternity expenses are not an immediate concern, it may be worth evaluating this benefit when comparing policies. Maternity coverage often comes with a waiting period, so purchasing a policy only when planning a pregnancy may not provide immediate access to the benefit.

You can also compare plans that offer support for women's health needs at different life stages. However, the precise coverage, eligibility conditions and exclusions vary by policy. These benefits should be evaluated against your likely needs rather than treated as essential features in every plan.

Are wellness and OPD benefits worth the extra cost? Health insurance plans may offer preventive health check-ups, teleconsultations, nutrition guidance, fitness programmes, mental wellness support and access to health coaches. Some plans also include support for women's health concerns, including PCOS/PCOD and reproductive health.

These features may be useful if they fit your healthcare needs and lifestyle. However, check whether they are included in the base premium or require an additional payment, along with any limits and conditions attached to them.

Outpatient department (OPD) coverage can help pay for eligible expenses such as routine consultations and diagnostic tests that do not require hospitalisation. It may be useful if you frequently visit doctors, but the additional premium should be weighed against the coverage limit and your expected usage.