Buying your first home in 2026? Experts share key financial and market tips

Are you looking to buy your first home in 2026? This decision is life-defining and can be considered a serious milestone. This is because it is a long-term economic commitment that will shape how you create wealth, stability and security for yourself and your family in the years to come.

In 2026, property prices are continuing to evolve due to ongoing geopolitical turmoil, stable yet varied interest rates and rising hidden charges. As a first-time borrower, it is your responsibility to understand these concepts in detail, speak to professionals and move ahead with your home-buying decision with absolute certainty.

Financial readiness crucial Atul Monga, CEO & Co-Founder, BASIC Home Loan, explains, “Instead of trying to time the market, borrowers must focus on long-term value creation, location fundamentals and overall financial stability. For first-time homebuyers, it is very important to be financially prepared before taking on a big-ticket loan commitment. First, assess your loan eligibility and affordability via online lending platforms, compare available options and choose one that aligns with your requirements and repayment capacity."

Monga has noted that borrowers should look past the EMI and interest rates. "A home purchase involves various expenses that are often overlooked, including stamp duty, registration fees, processing fees, legal fees, insurance, taxes and maintenance expenses. Borrowers must factor these upfront and recurring costs from the beginning to avoid financial challenges in the future,” he said.

End-use demand drives market According to Sandeep Ahuja, Global CEO of Atmosphere Living, this year represents a more disciplined phase of India’s housing cycle, particularly for first-time homebuyers. “The market today is largely driven by end-use demand rather than speculation. Even though housing sales across India’s top seven cities saw some moderation – around 1.01 lakh units sold in Q1 2026 with a 7% sequential dip – overall pricing continues to remain firm, indicating that demand remains structurally healthy. Another important shift is that the market is increasingly becoming value-driven,” he said.

Ahuja pointed out that although housing sales across the top seven cities declined to about 3.95 lakh units in 2025, the total transaction value crossed ₹6 lakh crore. "This reflects rising ticket sizes and a clear move towards premiumisation and better-quality housing. Price trends further reinforce this stability. Property prices across major cities are expected to grow at roughly 5-7% annually in the coming years, supported by infrastructure development, rising incomes and demand for larger, amenity-rich homes,” he observed.

He further highlighted the importance of affordability planning for first-time buyers. "Home loan rates in India typically start from around 7% onwards, depending on the borrower's profile, which means buyers must evaluate their EMI-to-income ratio carefully before committing to a purchase. At the same time, the market is becoming increasingly micro-market driven. Locations with strong infrastructure pipelines, such as new transit corridors, highways and commercial hubs, are seeing disproportionate demand and price resilience. For a first-time buyer, this means that location quality and future connectivity are now more critical than absolute entry price,” says Ahuja.

Impact of frameworks such as RERA On the regulatory front, Ahuja has stressed that continued strengthening of frameworks such as RERA has significantly improved transparency, project accountability and delivery timelines. "This has reduced execution risk and increased buyer confidence, particularly in under-construction properties. However, affordability remains a key consideration. The year 2026 presents a stable but selective opportunity. First-time buyers should approach home ownership as a long-term asset decision – prioritising credibility of the developer, infrastructure visibility and financial sustainability over short-term price movements,” he stated.

Keeping these insights and factors in mind, let us look at the latest home loan rates in April 2026 to streamline your home-buying decision.

Home loan rates snapshot in April 2026

Bank Interest Rate Range SBI 7.25–8.95% Bank of Baroda 7.20–9.25% Union Bank of India 7.15–9.50% PNB 7.25–9.30% Bank of India 7.10–10.25% Canara Bank 7.15–10.00% UCO Bank 7.15–9.25%

Source: Bank websites

Note: Rates as of April 2026. Final rates depend on factors such as current credit score, credit profile, loan amount, and loan tenure.

5 key considerations for first-time home buyers Focus on long-term value, not timing: Your aim should be to focus on the long-term picture. Choose locations with possibilities of stronger growth and infrastructure development, along with reasonable appreciation potential. Understand the area you wish to invest in for housing purposes clearly before locking in on any project. Assess true affordability: Diligently factor in home loan EMIs, savings buffer, and the long-term lifestyle impact of the loan repayment and not just loan eligibility. This is because generally, home loan EMIs run for decades. That is why proper analysis is indispensable. Compare lenders early: Once your decision to purchase a new house is final, you should proceed with a clear and fair comparison of lenders and the home loan interest rates they offer, along with other terms and conditions. In such cases, pre-approvals can also come in handy, as they help define budgets and improve negotiation power. If in doubt, discuss your home buying with certified financial advisors right from inception to the last instalment. Account for hidden costs: You should also account for hidden charges, stamp duty, registration, insurance, taxes, maintenance, and legal fees. Strengthen credit profile: Your credit score is your financial report card. It is a reflection of your trustworthiness and financial integrity. Any score of more than 750 can immensely improve approval chances and reduce interest costs. Buying your first home in 2026 is less about urgency and more about well-thought-out, structured financial planning. This is a life-defining decision and should not be taken in haste or under stress.

Also Read | RBI holds repo rate at 5.25%: What it means for your home loan EMI

With stability in demand, steady price growth and evolving infrastructure-led opportunities across the country, successful home buying lies in disciplined borrowing, careful location selection and a full understanding of ownership-related costs and complications.