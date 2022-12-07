By how much can your EMIs go up after RBI's 35 bps rate hike?

In line with expectations, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took a softer approach and hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points in the December policy. With that, the policy repo rate has reached its highest level since August 2018 at 6.25%. Following this, banks are likely to hike their interest rates on various loans. In a rate hike scenario, the borrowing cost gets higher and banks pass on the impact to borrowers. That being said, EMIs are likely to go up ahead. Since May, banks have increased lending rates significantly tracking RBI's rate hike trends.

