Byju's delayed PF payments: What EPFO rule says when employer fails to deposit contribution in EPF account2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 01:07 PM IST
Byju's delayed PF payments: If an employer fails to pay on time, they are liable to pay damages and interest, according to EPFO guidelines
In recent days, Byju’s has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. the Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup faced flak for firing people in large numbers, and not paying its employees the provident fund for months. As per media reports, Byju's has cleared 97% ( ₹123.1 crore) of dues after the EPFO probe into delayed PF payments. Even though Byjus has paid PF now here's what happens if the company doesn't pay.
What can employees do if EPFO contribution is delayed?
“Damages are restricted up to 100 per cent of the amount in arrears. The Fund added that 12 per cent annual interest is applied on the amount due for the entire period of delay," EPFO informed via a tweet.
Tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said that if there is any delay in payments by employers, individuals can file a complaint with the EPFO against the employer.
“An inquiry will be initiated by the EPFO against the employers," said Jain.
EPFO can recover the damaged amount by charging interest on the late deposit as well, he added.
Amount paid by the employee and employer in EPF
An employer is liable to pay a simple interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum, according to section 7Q of the Employee's Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.
How to check whether your employer has deposited EPF contribution
-Employees can check whether their PF contributions are deposited by logging into the EPFO portal.
-EPFO also sends SMS alerts of the payment made in the PF account.
Founded by former teacher Byju Raveendran over a decade ago, Byju's, which was once valued at $22 billion, has missed deadlines for filing its financial results and paying interest on a loan.