comScore
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Byju's delayed PF payments: What EPFO rule says when employer fails to deposit contribution in EPF account
Back

Byju's delayed PF payments: What EPFO rule says when employer fails to deposit contribution in EPF account

 2 min read 28 Jun 2023, 01:07 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

Byju's delayed PF payments: If an employer fails to pay on time, they are liable to pay damages and interest, according to EPFO guidelines

An employer is liable to pay a simple interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum, according to section 7Q of the Employee's Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.Premium
An employer is liable to pay a simple interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum, according to section 7Q of the Employee's Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

In recent days, Byju’s has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. the Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup faced flak for firing people in large numbers, and not paying its employees the provident fund for months. As per media reports, Byju's has cleared 97% ( 123.1 crore) of dues after the EPFO probe into delayed PF payments. Even though Byjus has paid PF now here's what happens if the company doesn't pay.

What do EPFO rules say?

The EPFO guidelines mandate that for each month, employers must credit provident fund payments by the 15th of the following month in the account of employees.

What happens when an employer delays EPF contribution?

To avoid paying penalties and interest, employers must make sure Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions are made on time. According to a ruling made by the Supreme Court in February 2022, an employer is required to cover damages if an employee's Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution is delayed.

“Employers defaulting on contributions are liable to pay Damages & Interest on the amount due," said EPFO. The retirement fund body also specified the rate at which damages are covered due to delayed contributions.

0-2 months 5%

2-4 months 10%

4-6 months 15%

More than 6 months 25%

 

What can employees do if EPFO contribution is delayed?

“Damages are restricted up to 100 per cent of the amount in arrears. The Fund added that 12 per cent annual interest is applied on the amount due for the entire period of delay," EPFO informed via a tweet.

Tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said that if there is any delay in payments by employers, individuals can file a complaint with the EPFO against the employer.

“An inquiry will be initiated by the EPFO against the employers," said Jain.

EPFO can recover the damaged amount by charging interest on the late deposit as well, he added.

Amount paid by the employee and employer in EPF

An employer is liable to pay a simple interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum, according to section 7Q of the Employee's Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

How to check whether your employer has deposited EPF contribution

-Employees can check whether their PF contributions are deposited by logging into the EPFO portal.

 -EPFO also sends SMS alerts of the payment made in the PF account.

Founded by former teacher Byju Raveendran over a decade ago, Byju's, which was once valued at $22 billion, has missed deadlines for filing its financial results and paying interest on a loan.

 

 

 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sangeeta Ojha
A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jun 2023, 01:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout