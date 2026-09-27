CA submitted your tax audit report? The process doesn't end there—here's what you still need to do by 30 September

If your accounts are subject to a tax audit, the process does not end when your chartered accountant (CA) prepares and uploads the tax audit report. You also need to approve the report through the income-tax e-filing portal by 30 September.
The process starts with the taxpayer assigning the applicable tax audit form to the CA. The CA accepts the assignment, prepares and submits the report, and verifies it using their Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).
Once the CA submits the report, the taxpayer receives a confirmation at the email ID and mobile number registered with the e-filing portal.
However, there is one more step. The taxpayer has to accept the report and complete the required e-verification on the portal.
Once the CA uploads the report, it becomes available in the taxpayer’s Worklist on the e-filing portal for acceptance.
The taxpayer needs to log in, check the report submitted by the CA, and either accept or reject it. If the report is rejected, the taxpayer has to provide a reason.
“A report is not considered validly ‘furnished’ unless the taxpayer accepts the report on the portal. Forgetting to ‘accept’ the report after the auditor uploads it is a common procedural lapse,” said Isha Sekhri, Founder, Isha Sekhri & Associates LLP.
The taxpayer needs to assign the applicable tax audit form to the CA.
Only one of these combinations will apply to a taxpayer. Form 3CA or 3CB contains the audit report, while Form 3CD contains the prescribed particulars reported by the CA.
Once the CA has submitted the report, the taxpayer can complete the process online.
Step 1: Log in to the income-tax e-filing portal using your user ID and password.
Step 2: Go to “Pending Actions” and select “Worklist”.
Step 3: Under “Pending for Acceptance”, find the tax audit report submitted by your CA and click “Accept”.
Step 4: After accepting the report, you will be taken to the “e-Verify” page.
Step 5: Complete the verification using an applicable method, such as a Digital Signature Certificate, Aadhaar OTP, bank account EVC, demat account EVC, or net banking.
After successful verification, the portal displays a confirmation with a Transaction ID and Acknowledgement Receipt Number. You should retain these details for your records. A confirmation is also sent to your registered email ID and mobile number.
For taxpayers covered by section 44AB, the tax audit report has to be submitted by the prescribed due date. For financial year 2025-26, corresponding to assessment year 2026-27, the tax audit report should be submitted by 30 September 2026.
The report is electronically filed by the CA with the Income Tax Department. After the CA files it, the taxpayer must approve the report through their e-filing account and complete the required verification.
If you find an error, discuss it with your CA before accepting the report. So, CA submission is not the final step for the taxpayer. The taxpayer’s acceptance and required e-verification complete the process from their side.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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