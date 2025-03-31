Money
My CA didn't add two TDS amounts in my ITR. How can I claim that?
Summary
- Is there way a claim to TDS refund if a taxpayer does not file it in ITR?
Q: My income tax return (ITR) for AY 2024-25 was processed on 14 February 2025 u/s 143(1). I found out that my chartered accountant did not mention two tax deducted at source (TDS) amounts. Hence, I received less refund than the actual amount. What can I do to get my unclaimed refund?
Someone advised me to keep quiet; otherwise, my case could come under scrutiny. Is it possible to open this matter? Also, there must have been a TDS declaration mismatch between the annual income statement (AIS) and my ITR. How did the Income Tax Department not flag it, and processed ITR with this discrepancy? - Dilip
As the due date for the revised return of income for AY 2024-25, 31 December 2024, has passed, you cannot revise your income tax return for the said year to claim the TDS credit not claimed in the original return.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more