My CA didn't add two TDS amounts in my ITR. How can I claim that?

Seeking such a relief by filing a revision petition under section 263 or for a condonation of delay under section 119 would not necessarily result in your case being picked up for scrutiny. The selection of cases for scrutiny is undertaken centrally based on the risk management strategy of the department, and not by your jurisdictional office. In any case, if the income is correctly offered in FY 2023-24, the TDS credit of the same can be duly claimed by you in the said year.