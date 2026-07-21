Cable and DTH charges to rise 4-6 times? PIB Fact Check reveals the truth

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has debunked viral social media claims alleging that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's (MIB) new draft telecom rules would shut down 11 crore televisions, raise cable and DTH subscription charges by four to six times, impose heavy licensing fees, and wipe out millions of jobs.
Calling the claims “fake”, PIB said the draft rules contain no provision for increasing cable subscription fees.
In a post on X dated 20 July, PIB Fact Check clarified that “the Union Government has NOT introduced any rule that will increase TV subscription charges by 4 to 6 times or shut down television services in the country.”
The post further stated that the draft “Telecommunications (Television, Radio and Associated Services) Rules, 2026” are currently open for public and stakeholder consultation until 27 July, 2026, and “there is no provision to increase any fee in the draft rules.”
According to PIB, the proposed rules are intended to consolidate and simplify the existing regulatory framework governing television and radio broadcasting.
“The draft Telecommunications (Television, Radio and Associated Services) Rules, 2026 have been framed to consolidate the various guidelines issued for television and radio services under the erstwhile Telegraph Act, 1885, within the framework of the newly enacted Telecommunications Act, 2023,” according to the release by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting dated 12 June.
Once notified, the rules will replace multiple existing broadcasting guidelines with a unified regulatory framework. Some of the key features of these draft rules are:
The MIB has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders and the public on the draft rules until 27 July, 2026.
Therefore, the PIB Fact Check has provided relief to TV viewers by clarifying that the draft telecom rules are intended only to streamline the regulatory framework and contain no provision for increasing cable and DTH charges.
Disclaimer: This is meant for informational purposes only. Please check the official websites for the latest updates.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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