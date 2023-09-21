Here’s why doctors should consider professional indemnity insurance

Here’s why doctors should consider professional indemnity insurance3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Dr Ravi Kannan, a Magsaysay award winner, has led the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Assam, providing free or subsidized cancer care treatments. However, doctors in India are increasingly facing litigation, with courts ruling that they fall under the Consumer Protection Act. This has led to higher legal costs for doctors, highlighting the need for professional indemnity insurance to cover potential claims and expenses. Despite challenges, doctors should continue setting benchmarks for public service while mitigating legal liabilities through insurance.
Magsaysay award winner Dr Ravi Kannan is credited with leading the widely admired Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Assam. He started with a staff of 23 people and this grew to 451 over a period of around 17 years, providing free or subsidized cancer care treatments to an average of 5,000 new patients annually. While Kannan serves as a shining example for all and brings an aura to the medical profession it deserves, the healthcare profession is not without its challenges. A large urban population has increasingly come around seeing healthcare as a consumer service. Much like with every other sector, consumer expectations are rising from healthcare as well. Small unfulfilled expectations now lead to court complaints and litigation against doctors. Courts have concurred that a section of people are prone to sue doctors and hospitals at the slightest opportunity.