Calculate LTCG/L of an old asset using FMV

Where a capital asset is purchased prior to 1 April 2001 (i.e. in May 1994), the cost of such asset for the purpose of calculating LTCG/L on sale can be substituted with the fair market value (FMV) of the asset, as on 1 April 2001, at the option of the assessee. You may therefore get a valuation of the capital asset done as on 1 April 2001 and use either such FMV or the actual purchase cost at your discretion. While there is no express requirement to obtain an FMV certificate, from a documentation perspective one should consider obtaining such a certificate from a registered valuer. It should be noted that, as per the Finance Act 2020, such FMV cannot exceed the stamp duty value as on that date.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}