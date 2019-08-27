Calculate the amount you need to save periodically to reach a goal

In order to accumulate a corpus to meet a financial goal, you would typically put aside a certain sum of money periodically, say monthly or annually, into financial products that meet your risk and return preference. The sum invested earns returns that also contribute to that corpus.

So how do you decide how much this periodic investment needs to be? Excel provides you an easy way to calculate the periodic savings required to reach a desired sum of money. The information that is required to make the calculation is the target value at the end, the rate of return expected and the period available to accumulate the funds.

Let’s say you want to accumulate a corpus of ₹15 lakh over a period of seven years, and you want to make a monthly investment in a product that is expected to earn a return of 12% per annum. You will need to use the PMT function in Excel to make this calculation. Here are the steps to do this.

Step 1: Open an Excel worksheet and put the information required to make the calculation—corpus required ( ₹15 lakh), months to the goal since it’s a monthly contribution (84) and the expected rate of return (12%).

Step 2: Open the PMT function in Excel. For this, select the “Formulas tab" and choose “Financial" from the function library. You will find PMT in the options available.

Step 3: Click on PMT and a box will open where you will have to provide the function arguments. The first is rate. Enter the rate of return divided by 12 because the individual intends to make monthly contribution to the corpus. In the example taken, it will come to 0.01 (12% divided by 12). The next information required is NPER which is the time available in months in this case. Enter 84 (12x7). Next go to FV and enter the future value of the corpus i.e. the goal amount. In this case, it is 1500000. Under TYPE, enter 1 to indicate that the investment will be made at the beginning of each month. Note that the numbers will not take commas or units. Once all the information has been put in, select “OK". Excel will calculate the PMT. The value will have a negative sign before it to indicate cash outflow.

Step 4: In this example, the function will return a value of 11365.44. This is the monthly amount, earning a return of 12% per annum, that will help you accumulate ₹15 lakh at the end of seven years.

You can play around with the data to understand the impact on the periodic savings required when there is a change in any of the factors. For example, if you take a lower return of 10%, then the monthly savings required goes up to ₹12,299. If the period available goes up by one year—eight years—then the periodic savings comes down to ₹9,286.40 and so on.



