Calculating the turnover of options trading for taxation

As per Income Tax (IT) laws, turnover for options trading is calculated by adding profit, loss and sale amount (premium received on sales) of all the trades done in a year. This method of computation inflates turnover for options traders significantly and pushes the turnover over the ₹10 crore threshold beyond which tax audit is mandatory. With the sale amount removed from turnover calculation, total turnover for options traders will come down and save many traders from mandatory audit requirements.