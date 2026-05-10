Calculating your emergency fund? Experts suggest the 3-6-9 rule to build a cushion — Here's what it means

Sound financial planning includes provision of an emergency fund is to help tide over sudden needs without immediately straining your day-to-day finances. Investment earmarked as emergency or “rainy day” fund should be separated from your usual savings to protect it from sudden needs such as car repair or a costly medical bill.
The thumb rule for average investors is accumulating the equivalent of three to six months of expenses. Clear Tax suggests that those with irregular income streams and other extenuating circumstances should increase their buffer to cover 9-12 months of expenses.
Experts suggest that investors aim to save at least three to six months’ worth of expenses of their monthly needs. The 3-6-9 rule prescribes saving as follows: Three months of expenses if you're single, six months if you have dependents, and nine months if your income is irregular.
It is a general guideline, and the actual corpus may have to be adjusted based on your lifestyle and requirements.
To do this, list out your non-negotiable monthly expenses — bills, grocery, EMIs, loans, insurance, school or medical fees, etc., for a given month. The resulting monthly total should be multiplied by 3x or 6x in increments to determine your savings goal.
Notably, if your income is irregular, increase your buffer corpus by multiplying your needs by 6x to 12x.
Start with a target for three months and build more as you reach your goal. For example, if your monthly expense is ₹25,000 for six months that works out to ₹1.5 lakh as emergency fund. This can be built in stages, starting from ₹500-1,000 each month, or even a little more or less depending on your ability.
It is advisable to take stock of your expenses every few months to keep a track of how much you are spending and if the fund total meets calculations. The key is to be consistent and habitual.
A quick tip is to automate deductions for fixed deposits or SIPs (your choice of investment for emergency fund) and ensure that extra income such as bonuses, tax refunds, or cash from side-hustles are deposited directly to the emergency fund till you hit your goal amount.
Your emergency fund should have a minor barrier compared to your usual savings so that it's not too easy to reach for daily use; but still be liquid enough to access when in immediate need.
According to a Clear Tax report, your emergency fund should be split into the following investments:
Ideally, when it comes to emergency or rainy-day fund, you should stay away from investing in volatile assets such as penny stocks or risky equities, which can fluctuate significantly in the short term. While they may be high risk-high return options, these are not suitable for emergency purpose.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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