I invest in the following funds: Axis Bluechip, Axis Banking and PSU Parag Parikh Long Term, Kotak Standard Multicap, Mirae Asset Emerging, L&T Midcap, HDFC Small cap, DSP Tax Saver, Kotak Standard Multicap will change to Flexicap fund. There is no exit load till 31 January 2021. Since I hold a Mirae Asset Emerging, Axis Bluechip and Parag Parekh, is it fine if I exit Kotak Standard and re-invest in existing funds or an international fund. For international fund what is your view on PGIM India Global Equity Opportunities Fund and MOSL Nasdaq

—Ejaz

You are currently investing in eight funds—one each in the large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap categories, four in diversified categories (including one tax-saving fund), and a solitary debt fund (Axis Banking and PSU fund). The funds that you hold are all quality funds that will likely deliver good returns over the long term. Your question is regarding Kotak Flexicap fund and whether you should replace it with an international fund. I would advise against it. Among your holdings currently, the Parag Parikh fund already has a considerable overseas holding in the form of direct investments in the US stock market. To augment it, especially by replacing a stellar performer such as Kotak Flexicap is not called for at this time. That said, if you think you need an overseas fund in addition to your current holdings, you could go with Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index fund, which is the most diversified US index fund that you could invest in from India.

Srikanth Meenakshi is co-founder, PrimeInvestor.in

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via