CAMS launches Central Record Keeping Agency under NPS

“CRA plays a very important role for those in the NPS network. I feel it is the fulcrum of the entire ecosystem, as all the data passes through the CRA to different entities within the ecosystem. If the CRA does not function for a day, the entire ecosystem will come to halt. Due to this, we have kept high standards for entry parameters so that we are associated only with the absolute best. CAMS brings with them over 35 years of expertise as India’s largest registrar, transfer agent of mutual funds, and has over two-third market share, which truly highlights their capabilities. With CAMS coming in, we believe they will bring a lot of awareness and I am sure that they will ensure that the customer’s journey will be a seamless process from onboarding to exit. I wish CAMS all the best and look forward to a fruitful association for years to come.", Further added, Mr. Bandyopadhyay.