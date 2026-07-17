Can a ₹2,000 monthly SIP really make you a crorepati? Let’s do the maths

For many Indians, becoming a crorepati appears to be an ambitious dream reserved for those with high salaries, successful businesses or exceptional luck. In reality, disciplined investing can also pave the way to long-term wealth creation.

Investing just ₹2,000 every month—an amount many people spend on leisure activities or eating out—can potentially grow into a corpus of more than ₹1 crore. However, achieving this milestone comes with one major requirement: time.

Also Read | Beyond Form 16: Crucial compliance pitfalls to avoid in ITR filing

Before focusing on the impressive end figure, investors should understand two important realities. First, systematic investment plans (SIPs) reward patience. Building a ₹1 crore corpus generally takes between 25 and 35 years of uninterrupted investing, making an early start one of the biggest advantages.

Second, the projected returns are only estimates, not guarantees. Equity mutual funds have historically delivered strong long-term performance, but returns fluctuate with market conditions. Some years may generate double-digit gains, while others could see negative returns.

Another major hurdle is maintaining discipline. Many investors begin SIPs with enthusiasm but discontinue them during market corrections or financial difficulties. Interrupting investments or making premature withdrawals significantly reduces the power of compounding.

Assuming your SIP delivers an average annual return of 12%, here is how your investment could grow over time.

Investing through mutual fund SIPs Monthly investment: ₹ 2,000

Investment period: 35 years

Total investment: ₹ 8.4 lakh

Assumed annual return: 12%

Estimated wealth created: ₹ 1.02 crore

Estimated maturity value: ₹ 1.1 crore The most powerful factor in creating wealth is often not the size of the monthly contribution but the number of years the money remains invested.

Compounding is the key reason SIPs work so effectively over the long term. It allows both the invested capital and the returns earned on it to generate further returns. Over several decades, this snowball effect can transform even modest monthly investments into a sizeable financial corpus.

Even if you begin investing later or inflation increases over time, reaching the ₹1 crore mark may still be achievable. Financial experts often recommend opting for a step-up SIP, under which investors increase their monthly contribution as their income rises.

Instead of investing a fixed ₹2,000 every month for decades, gradually raising the SIP amount each year can significantly boost the final corpus and help investors reach their financial goals sooner.