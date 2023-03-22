Can a 5 lakh medical insurance cover take care of your needs?

However, financial advisors and industry experts still make a strong case for a higher insurance cover. They argue that rising inflation adds to the medical costs each year, while your policy cover remains static at ₹5 lakh. Assuming an inflation rate of 11%, today’s average claim of ₹1 lakh will become ₹4.78 lakh in 15 years—almost hitting the ₹5 lakh threshold. Then, there is the tail risk. This implies that certain health issues can put you in the top 10% of patients in terms of medical expenses incurred. In such a situation, your ₹5 lakh cover will fall well short. Another reason advanced by experts is that health insurance is cheaper when you are young. So, a ₹1 crore cover will not cost 20 times as much as a ₹5 lakh cover. Finally, insurers mostly are reluctant to provide a cover as you grow older in view of pre-existing diseases like diabetes and other conditions associated with elderly people.