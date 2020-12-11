"Rule 3 (ii) of Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 2019 specifies, an individual who has attained the age of 55 years or more but less than sixty years, and who has retired on superannuation or otherwise on the date of opening of an account under this scheme is eligible to open the account, subject to the condition that the account is opened by such individual within one month of the date of receipt of the retirement benefits and proof of date of disbursal of such retirement benefit(s) along with a certificate from the employer indicating the details of retirement on superannuation or otherwise, retirement benefits, employment held and period of such employment with the employer, is attached with the application form".