Homebuyers stuck with unfinished flats could get relief from banks seeking to recover housing loans, particularly when lenders have released money to developers without checking whether construction has progressed as agreed. The Supreme Court has said that courts must examine whether banks followed the terms of their agreements with builders before directing homebuyers to pay loan instalments or allowing coercive recovery measures.

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In an order dated 19 November 2026, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed a commercial court in Delhi to first determine whether State Bank of India (SBI) had disbursed housing loan amounts to a developer in accordance with the tripartite agreement signed with homebuyers.

The order came in Ravi Kumar Jangra and Another v. Union of India and Others, Writ Petition (Civil) No. 1415/2026. The petitioners had purchased flats in the Krishna Housing Scheme at Sector 14, Sohna, Gurugram, developed by Raheja Developers.

The developer allegedly failed to honour its commitments under the agreement. Although loan disbursements were linked to construction progress, the Supreme Court noted that the bank appeared to have released money to the developer without corresponding progress in construction.

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Why did the Supreme Court intervene? The homebuyers had entered into a tripartite agreement with Raheja Developers and SBI to finance their flats. Under this arrangement, the bank was required to release loan amounts in line with the progress of construction.

However, the project remained incomplete, and Raheja Developers was admitted into the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 21 August 2025.

During the insolvency proceedings, the developer proposed to refund the amounts deposited by homebuyers in six monthly instalments. Meanwhile, SBI initiated recovery suits against the buyers before the Commercial Court at Saket, New Delhi. The court also issued interim directions concerning payment of loan instalments.

The homebuyers approached the Supreme Court seeking protection against recovery proceedings, arguing that they had neither received possession of their flats nor the refunds proposed during insolvency proceedings.

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The Supreme Court said it was the competent court's responsibility to examine the relationship between the bank and the developer and determine whether loan disbursements followed the tripartite agreement.

"In our considered opinion, it is the bounden duty of the competent Court to first determine the nexus between the builder and the Bank authorities and examine whether the Bank disbursed the loan amount to the builder strictly in terms of the Tripartite Agreement," the bench said.

It further directed the civil court not to take coercive action against the petitioners or similarly placed homebuyers without first deciding whether the bank had complied with the agreement and whether the buyers were actually in default.

Does this mean homebuyers can stop paying EMIs? Not necessarily. The Supreme Court has not ruled that homebuyers are automatically exempt from repaying their housing loans whenever a developer delays or abandons a project.

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The order specifically states that the court has not expressed an opinion on the merits of the case and has granted only interim protection against coercive recovery measures. It has also allowed the Commercial Court to modify its existing interim directions after hearing the parties.

This distinction is important because a home loan is a contractual obligation between the borrower and the lender. An incomplete housing project does not, by itself, cancel the loan agreement or automatically extinguish the buyer's repayment liability.

The key issue in such disputes is whether the bank followed the agreed disbursement schedule and whether the borrower is actually in default. If the bank released funds ahead of construction milestones despite being contractually required to follow a construction-linked schedule, the homebuyer can raise this issue in the recovery proceedings.

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What should homebuyers do if a bank initiates recovery? Homebuyers facing recovery proceedings in stalled projects should examine their loan documents and tripartite agreements before deciding how to respond.

Check the tripartite agreement: Buyers should verify whether the bank was required to release loan instalments directly to the developer in proportion to construction progress. The agreement can help establish whether the lender followed the stipulated disbursement conditions.

Obtain the loan disbursement statement: Buyers should compare the amount released by the bank with the construction milestones achieved at the time of each disbursement. Relevant documents could include demand letters, construction progress certificates and communications from the developer.

Raise objections in recovery proceedings: If the bank has initiated recovery action, buyers should place their objections and supporting documents before the court or tribunal hearing the matter. They should not assume that the Supreme Court's interim protection automatically applies to every stalled housing project.

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File claims during insolvency: If the developer has entered insolvency proceedings, buyers should submit their claims to the resolution professional within the prescribed deadline, along with payment receipts, allotment letters, builder-buyer agreements and relevant bank documents.

The ruling offers an important procedural safeguard to homebuyers who may otherwise face repayment demands despite not receiving their homes. However, the final determination of their repayment liability will depend on the agreements, the bank's disbursement conduct and the findings of the competent court.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.