Can a bank recover someone else's loan from your pension if you are a guarantor? What the High Court ruled

A retired government employee who guarantees someone else's loan could face recovery proceedings if the borrower defaults. But can a bank directly deduct the outstanding loan amount from the guarantor's pension account after retirement? The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has restrained Jammu and Kashmir Bank from doing so in a case involving a retired police personnel, highlighting the importance of protecting pension income that supports retirees and their families.

In its 13 November 2026 judgment in Nazir Ahmad Kuchay v. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi set aside a trial court order and restrained the bank from recovering loan dues from the retired employee's pension account. The court took note of the fact that pension was his family's sole source of income and that he had stood as guarantor while still in government service.

Why did the bank recover loan dues from the pension account? Kuchay, a retired police personnel and senior citizen, had stood as guarantor for a loan taken by another individual from Jammu and Kashmir Bank. When the borrower defaulted on repayments, the bank began deducting the outstanding instalments from Kuchay's bank account.

By then, Kuchay had retired from government service and depended on his pension to support himself and his family. He approached the bank, informing it about his retirement and financial circumstances. According to his submissions, the bank assured him that further deductions would stop. However, the recovery continued.

Kuchay subsequently filed a civil suit seeking a refund of the amounts deducted and an injunction against further recovery. The trial court rejected his application for interim protection on 2 November 2020, relying on the principle that a guarantor's liability is co-extensive with that of the principal borrower.

Challenging the order, he approached the High Court, arguing that the bank could not continue deducting money from his pension account when it was his family's only source of sustenance.

Why did the High Court protect the pension account? The High Court relied on the Supreme Court's judgment in Radhey Shyam Gupta v. Punjab National Bank, which recognised protection for pension and retiral benefits against attachment and coercive recovery.

It also referred to earlier High Court decisions that had affirmed protection for pension received by retired government employees.

The court observed that pension is a welfare measure intended to ensure financial security after retirement and protect individuals from destitution in old age. It noted that Kuchay had furnished the guarantee while still in active government service and that his pension had subsequently become his family's primary source of financial support.

The High Court consequently restrained Jammu and Kashmir Bank from making further deductions from his pension account towards repayment of the principal borrower's loan.

However, the court did not absolve the borrower of the outstanding liability. It clarified that the bank remained free to pursue recovery against the principal borrower through legally permissible means. It also did not order a refund of the amounts already deducted, leaving Kuchay free to pursue that claim before the trial court.

Can banks still recover loans from a guarantor's pension account? The latest ruling needs to be read alongside another judgment delivered by the same High Court in February 2026.

In Chuni Lal v. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited, the court held that pension loses its statutory protection against attachment once it is credited to the pensioner's bank account. It allowed the bank to recover dues from the account of a retired Forest Department officer who had guaranteed a ₹15 lakh housing loan. The bank had recovered ₹4.64 lakh after the borrowers defaulted.

The February ruling held that money credited to a pensioner's bank account could be subjected to recovery towards contractual liabilities, including those arising from a guarantee.

The November judgment, however, placed emphasis on the circumstances of the retired employee, including that he had furnished the guarantee while in service and depended on his pension for his family's sustenance.