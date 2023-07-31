Can a co-owner also claim house insurance?

An important insurance principle is that only those that have an insurable interest in the property can be paid an insurance claim. So, the best way of demonstrating insurable interest is to be an owner of the property. Considering your presumed interest in the property is of only 50%, it is recommended that you get the name of your wife added to the policy as a co-insured. In situations like this when multiple parties can stake claim to the insurance payout, the insurer sometimes settles the claim in the name of the insured, if all other stakeholders provide a no-objection clearance certificate. As a good practice, the names of the insured should be the same as the names of the owners of the property.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}