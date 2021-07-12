Can a company provide insurance policy its shareholders?

Any shareholders whose age is between 18 and 65 years will get the coverage. Further, the sum insured is offered according to the number of equity shares held. For instance, those holding up to 1,500 equity shares will get the sum insured of ₹40,000. If a shareholder holds equity shares between 1,501 and 5,000, he gets a sum insured of ₹60,000. For those holding equity shares above 5,000, the sum insured is ₹80,000. This means that if you hold shares of ₹29.25 lakh, that is, 1,500 shares that are currently trading at ₹1,950, you get a personal accidental coverage of just ₹40,000.

