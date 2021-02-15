Can a cut in circle rates lead to a reduction in property prices?

The Delhi government last week announced a cut of 20% in circle rates across categories of properties. Circle rate is the minimum price at which a property is registered in case of transfer. Will a cut result in price reduction? We ask the experts.

Honeyy Katiyal, founder, Investors Clinic

The market rate perception of the seller is always more than the circle rates. The benefit of price reduction in circle rates will not make any impact on buyers, as the rates will gradually be adjusted to the perception of the sellers. The reduction in Delhi will not have much impact on real estate prices, apart from a meagre benefit on stamp duty, which could be up to 1%. One of the biggest reasons is there is hardly any new inventory left in Delhi for investors. I am not considering one-two pockets of Dwarka, which is under approval. The cut in circle rates may also promote transactions in black money, which is prevalent in res-ale of properties.

Mani Rangarajan, group COO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and Proptiger.com

Circle rates have a direct bearing on actual market rates; a reduction in circle rates not only will soften property and land prices in Delhi but also put pressure on other adjoining realty markets of NCR. This will bring in a new set of buyers to the market. Reduced prices may also lower the average age of property buyers in Delhi as properties will be within reach of the younger generation. Our younger buyers, especially single women who had to opt for more affordable property elsewhere, will now find it convenient to own a piece of the lucrative real estate market of Delhi.

Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants

Considering the strong revival post lockdown easing, a reduction in circle rates augurs well for the market. Market rates, which are invariably higher than circle rates, are nevertheless influenced by them as they act as a floor price for any property transaction. Reducing circle rates, even for only a limited period, is great news for the Delhi housing market because it helps to further bring down property prices, which are very high despite not having risen for quite a long time.

