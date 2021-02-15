Can a cut in circle rates lead to a reduction in property prices?

The market rate perception of the seller is always more than the circle rates. The benefit of price reduction in circle rates will not make any impact on buyers, as the rates will gradually be adjusted to the perception of the sellers. The reduction in Delhi will not have much impact on real estate prices, apart from a meagre benefit on stamp duty, which could be up to 1%. One of the biggest reasons is there is hardly any new inventory left in Delhi for investors. I am not considering one-two pockets of Dwarka, which is under approval. The cut in circle rates may also promote transactions in black money, which is prevalent in res-ale of properties.