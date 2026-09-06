Can a forgotten ₹500 bill damage your credit history? This is what borrowers should know

A forgotten 500 bill may not immediately damage your credit score, but prolonged or repeated payment delays can affect credit history. Learn five practical steps to clear dues, check reports and protect your credit health.

Shivam Shukla
Updated6 Sep 2026, 06:32 AM IST
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A <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 missed repayment may seem insignificant, but prolonged or repeated delays can affect your credit history. Prompt payments, regular credit report checks, and timely reminders can help protect your credit score.
A ₹500 missed repayment may seem insignificant, but prolonged or repeated delays can affect your credit history. Prompt payments, regular credit report checks, and timely reminders can help protect your credit score.

Missing a 500 repayment might initially seem too insignificant to affect your finances. Still, when it comes to credit health, the amount is not always the deciding factor. On a fundamental level, what matters is whether the payment becomes overdue and how long it remains unpaid.

Furthermore, it is critical to check whether such delays become a recurring pattern. If such is the case, it can eventually negatively affect an individual’s credit score and overall credit history. The main reason is that repayment history builds creditworthiness, and when it is affected, it eventually results in a reduction in credit score.

A small miss can turn into a bigger signal

There are four prominent credit bureaus in the country, namely, TransUnion CIBIL, Experian, Equifax and CRIF High Mark. These are bureaus that provide day-to-day credit users with their credit scores. Credit scores are primarily three-digit numbers ranging from 300 to 900 that help financial institutions assess a borrower's creditworthiness and ability to repay debt on time.

Also Read | Credit report errors that hurt your credit score and how to fix them

To provide these metrics, the credit bureaus use an individual's repayment behaviour and history. Now, a single forgotten bill generally does not necessarily mean an immediate decline in one’s credit score, particularly if the dues are cleared promptly. Still, prolonged or repeated delays can signal poor repayment discipline, potentially hurt creditworthiness, and cripple future borrowing integrity.

Akshay Mehrotra, MD and Group CEO, Fibe, touches upon this aspect, explaining, “A one-off delay may not automatically lower the score if corrected within the reporting cycle. However, with lenders now reporting credit information weekly, unresolved dues can become visible sooner. Consumers should clear delayed payments promptly, set reminders and regularly review credit reports. AI-led tools can help users monitor changes, identify gaps and take timely action to protect their credit health.”

Also Read | Income vs credit score: Why earning more doesn’t guarantee a better score

Therefore, with more frequent and technologically advanced reporting methods now being deployed by rating agencies, borrowers have less room to overlook or casually ignore unpaid dues. A small bill can become relevant if it remains unresolved for extended periods, especially when credit information is consistently updated. Keeping these fundamentals in mind, here are 5 steps to take after a 500 bill delay.

5 steps to take after a 500 bill delay

  1. Clear the dues immediately: Do not drag the pending bill or ignore it casually. Pay the outstanding amount at the earliest and ensure the account is fully settled.
  2. Check for late charges: Once the pending bill is cleared, don’t stop; diligently review the account for penalties or additional interest and clear any remaining balance.
  3. Confirm payment status: Once paid, cross-check and verify that the lender’s records show the account as up to date. If the records are not up to date, have them checked.
  4. Review your credit report: Check for any incorrect overdue entries or unexpected changes following the delay. This can also help resolve other credit report-related errors; the key here is to regularly review your credit report for incorrect entries, errors, omissions, etc.
  5. Set up reminders: Use auto-pay, calendar alerts, or financial monitoring tools to avoid similar lapses in the future. Try to ensure that pending debt payments are not delayed at your end.

Eventually, a forgotten 500 bill does not have to become a lasting financial setback, provided the appropriate lessons are imbibed in a meaningful way. The bigger risk lies in leaving dues pending and unresolved, or in allowing missed payments to become habit-forming. Proper awareness, prompt action, regular monitoring and consistent repayment can help individuals protect their credit history and maintain a healthy financial profile.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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