Can a gift deed be executed in India on behalf of someone who stays abroad?

For the gift deed to be effective in India, the same will have to be stamped and registered in India. Since your father-in-law is residing abroad, he can consider executing a power of attorney before the local embassy overseas for appointing a trustworthy representative who can carry out the execution and registration of such gift deed in favour of his daughter in India, on his behalf. It is advisable that your father-in-law liaises with the local embassy to ascertain the process of executing such power of attorney.