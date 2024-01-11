Can a high sum-assured Ulip offer better cover, returns?
Summary
- These insurance products return various charges if you stick to the policy for the long-term.
Most insurance policies that mix life insurance and investment offer neither adequate life cover nor good investment returns. Think Ulips, or unit- linked insurance plans. Financial experts say, consumers are better off buying separate term insurance which has low premiums and also investing in a good mutual fund (MF) simultaneously. Over the past few years though, insurance companies have come up with new plans that provide term insurance cover with a higher sum assured in combination with Ulips that generate market-linked returns. But do these insurance products make the cut?