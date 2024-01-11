Can a high sum-assured Ulip offer better cover, returns?

The catch in TULIPs

The return of mortality, premium allocation and fund management charges, along with loyalty benefits, should ideally add to the IRR of TULIPs. But that is where the concept of reduction in yield (RIY) comes into play. RIY is the return differential between what the underlying fund of a Ulip earns (insurers assume it at 4% and 8% in benefit illustrations) and what a policyholder receives net of charges. Insurance regulator Irdai has specified that this difference cannot be more than 4% at the end of the fifth policy year, 3% at the end of the tentth policy year and 2.25% at the end of the fifteenth policy year and beyond. Due to various charges, the RIY goes above 3% in most Ulips. It means if the underlying fund earns 8%, net returns for policyholders go below 5%. Insurers refund mortality, premium allocation and other charges to perk up the net return so that they meet the Irdai-specified RIY limit. That said, one should not get lured by these refunds, say experts.