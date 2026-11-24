Can a woman's bank deposits be treated as unexplained income if she claims the money came from her husband's bank withdrawals? The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Delhi, has directed the tax department to verify such a claim by examining the couple's bank records, the sale of agricultural land and a gift deed.

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The ruling in Sunita vs Income Tax Officer, pronounced on 18 November 2026, concerns ₹58.07 lakh deposited by the woman across three bank accounts during September 2009. The assessing officer had treated the entire amount as unexplained money under Section 69A of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The tribunal admitted additional evidence, including the land sale deed, bank statements and gift deed, and sent the matter back to the assessing officer for limited verification. It has not, however, deleted the ₹58.07 lakh addition or given the taxpayer a final clean chit.

How did the ₹ 58 lakh deposits come about? The woman maintained three bank accounts with Syndicate Bank. According to the details submitted before the tribunal, she deposited ₹18 lakh on 23 September 2009 and another ₹40.02 lakh on 24 September 2009. She had also deposited ₹5,000 on 19 September 2009 while opening one of the accounts.

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The money was subsequently used to create fixed deposits worth ₹58 lakh with the bank.

The taxpayer argued that the source of the larger deposits was cash withdrawn by her husband, Mahabir, from his State Bank of India (SBI) account. He had withdrawn ₹90 lakh on 23 September 2009, and his bank account was closed the following day.

She also explained the source of her husband's funds. He had sold agricultural land jointly owned with his brother at Bakkarwala village in Delhi. The land, measuring around four acres, was sold for ₹11 crore through a registered sale deed dated 4 April 2008.

Her husband had received ₹3.21 crore as his share of the sale consideration, according to the documents submitted before the tribunal. The proceeds were invested in fixed deposits, which were subsequently encashed. The amount was credited to his bank account on 22 September 2009, a day before he withdrew ₹90 lakh.

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The woman maintained that her husband gave her the money, which she deposited in her bank accounts.

Why did the tax department reject her explanation? The case originated after the tax department received information through the Annual Information Return (AIR) that the woman had deposited ₹20.01 lakh in a Syndicate Bank account but had not filed an income-tax return for assessment year 2010-11.

The assessing officer issued a reassessment notice under Section 148 on 31 March 2017. As the taxpayer did not respond to subsequent notices, the officer completed the assessment under Sections 144 and 147, relying on the available information.

After examining three bank accounts, the officer treated the total deposits of ₹58.07 lakh as unexplained money under Section 69A.

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The woman challenged the addition before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals), submitting the land sale deed, bank statements and a gift deed executed by her husband on 5 February 2019.

However, the appellate authority refused to admit these documents as additional evidence under Rule 46A of the Income-tax Rules because they had not been submitted during the assessment proceedings.

The woman explained that she was a homemaker from a farming family, had no educational background and lacked access to professional assistance to respond adequately during the assessment.

The tax department also questioned the gift deed because it had been executed after the assessment proceedings, suggesting that it could be an afterthought.

What did the ITAT direct? The Delhi tribunal held that additional evidence cannot be rejected merely because a taxpayer failed to submit it during the assessment proceedings. The relevance of the documents and the circumstances behind their non-submission must also be considered.

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It observed that there was a direct link between the wife's deposits and transactions in her husband's bank account. It also noted that the same assessing officer had handled the assessments of both spouses and could have examined their bank transactions together.

The tribunal therefore admitted the additional evidence under Rule 46A and restored the issue to the assessing officer for limited verification.

The officer must examine the husband's bank withdrawals, the source of funds, the gift deed and the wife's cash deposits before deciding the matter. The taxpayer must also be given an opportunity to present her case.

The tribunal did not decide the woman's separate challenges to the validity of the reassessment proceedings, as her representative argued only the merits of the cash deposit addition during the hearing.

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What should taxpayers learn from this ruling? The ruling highlights the importance of maintaining a clear documentary trail when money moves between family members, particularly when large cash withdrawals and deposits are involved.

A bank withdrawal by one family member does not automatically establish the source of a cash deposit made by another. Taxpayers should be able to demonstrate the movement of funds through bank statements, gift documentation, sale deeds and other supporting records.

The timing of transactions also matters. In this case, the ₹5,000 deposit made by the woman on 19 September 2009 preceded her husband's ₹90 lakh withdrawal on 23 September. It will therefore require a separate explanation.

For taxpayers, the broader lesson is that additional evidence can be considered at the appellate stage when it is relevant to determining actual tax liability. However, admission of such evidence does not automatically mean the disputed addition will be deleted.

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The ₹58.07 lakh addition remains subject to verification by the assessing officer.

About the Author Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her repor...Read More ✕ Kirti jha Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households.



Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.



Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.