Can a live-in partner claim share in assets?1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 10:27 PM IST
The Supreme Court has , in the past few years, recognized the concept of live-in relationships, on a case-to-case basis and also enumerated certain rights of people in such relationships.
My mother died almost 15 years ago. Since then, my father was living with his partner though they are not married. My father died recently, but has left a will distributing all his assets between my sister and me. My father’s partner is now challenging the will and claiming her share to the assets, besides the house where she and my father lived. What can be done in this situation?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×