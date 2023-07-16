Can a live-in partner claim share in assets?

The term ‘preferential heir’ has not been defined or explained in any statute in India pertaining to succession. However, the Hindu Succession Act provides for class I and class II heirs, among whom the estate of the deceased shall devolve upon, in case he or she dies intestate. The class II heirs shall not be entitled to any part of the estate of the deceased in case any such class-I heir exists at that point of time. Therefore, class-I heirs have a preference over class-II heirs as per provisions of the Hindu Succession Act.